Western Canada Theatre pulls back curtain on upcoming season

Coming off a record-breaking year, Western Canada Theatre says its upcoming season will bring ghost stories, comedies, musicals and twists on classic stories to Kamloops.

For its 49th season, WCT said the Sagebrush Series will open with The Woman in Black, helmed by Kamloops-raised and Siminovitch Prize winning director Kim Collier. The production will also feature the WCT stage debut of artistic director James MacDonald.

Seasoned professionals and local talent will be teaming up for and adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. A chorus of 10 young up-and-coming locals will join the talent on stage.

A new Canadian play, Liars at a Funeral by Sophia Fabiilli, will also be performed on stage. WCT said the production has “twists around every corner” and a cast of characters “that will leave you chortling all the way home.”

Little Red Warrior and his Lawyer, a comedy written by Governor General Award-winning and Lytton-raised Kevin Loring, will be brought to the Sagebrush Theatre as well.

WCT said the Sagebrush Series will culminate in a “truly theatrical” adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

WCT’s Pavilion Series will include “fast-paced fringe festival darling” Juliet: A Recent Comedy and Motown Get Down by Krystle Dos Santos of previous WCT performances including Hey Viola! and BLAK.

By popular demand, WCT said it has made the switch from Monday evening performances to Sunday Matinees.

The upcoming season comes off the back of a record-breaking year for the theatre company, with the company seeing the highest number of subscriptions in its history. Ticket sales were also 33 per cent higher than pre-pandemic numbers and crossed the million-dollar mark for the first time.

The company is looking to fill the position of outgoing executive director Leslie Biles.

Single ticket sales will begin mid-August while season subscriptions and flex passes went on sale Tuesday.