Victim still in coma, might not survive after violent attack in North Kamloops alleyway

Photo: RCMP Mattheau Michael Myron Aldridge

A man severely beaten in a back alley last month in North Kamloops is still in a coma, a judge has been told, and charges against his alleged attacker — who is now free on bail — could be upgraded if he dies of his injuries.

Mattheau Michael Myron Aldridge, 22, is facing one count of aggravated assault in connection with an incident in an alley off Tranquille Road on May 8.

During a hearing Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court, Crown prosecutor Bonnie MacDonald said the beating was captured on high-definition surveillance video. Some clips from that security footage were played in court.

The videos appear to show the victim, identified in court as Blake Wheeler, heavily intoxicated and struggling to stand. The attacker could be seen approaching and knocking him to the ground, then kicking him multiple times in the head before stomping his head forcefully three times against the pavement.

The attacker left the area and police were called after a passerby found a bloodied and unconscious Wheeler.

MacDonald said Aldridge was identified via the security footage and charged. He was arrested on May 17, two days after police issued a news release identifying him as wanted in connection with the beating.

Victim still in coma

MacDonald said Wheeler is still in a coma with brain bleeding, according to the most recent information provided to the Kamloops Crown office. She said Aldridge could be facing significant prison time, especially if Wheeler — who she described as "extremely vulnerable" and "completely incapable of defending himself" — does not survive.

“If Mr. Wheeler lives and recovers, he’s probably looking at a four-year sentence,” she said.

“If he lives and doesn’t recover, [Aldridge] is looking at a sentence in the range of seven to eight years. If he doesn’t live, he’s liable for prosecution for manslaughter or second-degree murder."

Aldridge was granted bail on Tuesday by provincial court Judge George Leven, despite MacDonald’s attempt to have him detained. He will be required to live under house arrest conditions at his father’s farm in the North Thompson.

Aldridge is due back in court on July 4.