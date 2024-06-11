ATV crash near Barriere kills 15-year-old rider, police say

Photo: Contributed

A Kamloops-area teenager has died following an ATV crash Sunday near Barriere.

Barriere RCMP is investigating the fatal crash which occurred before 4:30 p.m. near the two-kilometre mark of the Darlington Creek Forest Service Road.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said police at the scene heard that an ATV driven by a 15-year-old youth, carrying a passenger, overturned and crashed.

Grandy said paramedics and bystanders were providing medical attention, but the youth driver succumbed to his injuries. The passenger sustained minor injuries.

Grandy said initial evidence gathered at the scene suggests the youth was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the crash.

“This tragic event has had a significant impact on all communities surrounding Barriere,” Cpl. Kyle Camalush of the Barriere RCMP detachment said in a press release.

“The Barriere RCMP wish to send our condolences to the families and friends of those involved during this difficult time.”

Anyone with any information about the accident is asked to contact the Barriere RCMP detachment at 250-672-9918.

This is the second Kamloops-area teen to die in a motor vehicle crash in as many weeks.

On May 25, Jakob Gottfriedson, an 18-year-old Valleyview secondary student, died in a car crash on the Trans-Canada Highway, police said.