Repeated vandalism at Smith Pioneer Park has TNRD urging public to report offenders

Repeat vandalism at a Thompson-Nicola Regional District park in Lower Nicola has the regional district asking the public to show some respect, otherwise it could spell the closure of certain amenities.

In a press release, the TNRD says the bathrooms in Smith Pioneer Park, located about 10 kilometres northwest of Merritt in Area M (Beautiful Nicola Valley – North), were vandalized on June 8 and 9.

On Saturday, mirrors were smashed in the men’s bathroom, a garbage can from the women’s bathroom was dumped into the men’s toilet and bodily fluids were discharged on the floors and other areas, the press release stated. On Sunday, the women’s bathroom had the mirror smashed and the stall doors dented.

The regional district said the vandals also attempted to flood each of the washrooms.

Other significant acts of vandalism in Smith Pioneer Park occurred in April and May.

In April, two picnic tables were damaged after fires were lit on each of the tables, and a fire was also started on one of the cement pads, the release said. “n May, bathrooms were flooded, a fire was attempted to be lit on the park property, and cupboards were damaged at the concession.

To date the repair costs for the damage caused at the park is more than $1,000 and the vandalism is being investigated by the RCMP, the regional district said.

“If damage continues at Smith Pioneer Park, we may need to close our washroom facilities for an indefinite amount of time. This park is very well used in Lower Nicola, and closing washrooms would be an unfortunate consequence for the many park users who respect this space,” Jo Kang, the TNRD's community services coordinator, said in the release.

“Our community parks are assets that benefit everyone. It’s important that all visitors respect these spaces and follows simple rules that are in place.”

The TNRD board of directors recently passed a new parks bylaw enabling the regional district to issue fines to vandals.

The regional district is encouraging all park users to report acts of vandalism to RCMP using the police non-emergency line.

The TNRD owns and operates 10 community parks, two regional parks, the Agate Bay Boat Launch and the Blue River Trail Network. To learn more about these park and recreation amenities, click here.