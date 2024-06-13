City council appoints six people to Kamloops Community Land Trust Foundation board

Photo: City of Kamloops Six community members have been appointed to the serve on the Kamloops Community Land Trust board of directors. Back row (L-R): Deputy CAO Byron McCorkell, David Freeman, City of Kamloops real estate manager, Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city's director of development, engineering and sustainability, and David Hallinan, corporate services director.

Middle row (L-R) Colin O'Leary, Ruth Williams, Mike Broadway

Front row (L-R): Lindsay Harris, Mona Murray, Tina Lange

Six community members have been appointed to the inaugural board of directors for the Kamloops Community Land Trust Foundation.

The appointments were announced during the foundation's first annual general meeting, held during Tuesday’s council meeting.

David Freeman, the city’s real estate manager and assistant development, engineering and sustainability director, said an evaluation team reviewed a total of 24 applications before recommending six.

“We put a very broad range of experience to the table, and we're excited to have this dynamic group of individuals who are anxious to make the Kamloops Community Land Trust a success,” Freeman said.

“With their appointment, we will start the work of making this organization function at the speed and efficiency and expertise that's available.”

Council unanimously endorsed the appointment of the six board members.

The inaugural board members include Mike Broadway, Lindsay Harris, Tina Lange, Mona Murray, Colin O’Leary and Ruth Williams.

Broadway is a chartered accountant, and holds previous experience with BC Housing projects and in the modular construction industry.

Harris is co-founder and current board president of Propolis Housing Co-op, which is constructing a 52-unit residential build on Tranquille Road. Freeman noted Harris was instrumental in advancing a community bond program which raised $1.1 million to acquire that property.

Lange served as a city councillor for 13 years, and was on the board of governors for the Real Estate Foundation of B.C. when the city started its Community Land Trust journey.

Murray has more than 40 years of experience in commercial real estate and property management, has served on boards for Thompson River University, the chamber of commerce and the Real Estate Foundation of B.C.

O’Leary sits on the board of the Kamloops chamber as treasurer, he is the co-chair of the business advisory committee, is the founder and president of health care centre STEPS. He is also pushing for changes to federal tax legislation to incentivize the donation of land for affordable housing.

Williams is a 37-year president of Kamloops Native Housing Society, vice president of First Nations Market Housing Fund, and is president and founding member of All Nations Trust Company, among other experience with non-market housing and daycares.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk thanked all the members that stepped up to serve on the board.

“I think we as a council want to see change, our community wants to see change, and the six of you here are already making change happen and have historically done that,” Karpuk said.

“The saying goes those who do always do, they just do — and this is a clear example. So thank you for helping make that difference.”

Coun. Mike O’Reilly congratulated Freeman and the staff for their effort to get the Kamloops Community Land Trust underway.

“This is going to be a model that other communities are going to be looking at, and how we are able to do this in Kamloops,” O”Reilly said.

“And not only on top of the program that's been created and developed, but the six people you have found throughout the community really hit all the check boxes,” O’Reilly said.

A community land trust is an organization that holds land with the aim of providing long-term attainable housing for the community benefit.

The city said when looking for directors, it sought community members with a diverse mix of skills, experiences and backgrounds to serve a two-year term.

The objective of the volunteer board will be to establish a sustainable operating model, including strategies and policies for acquiring and developing land.

The next steps for the new board are to review the governance structure and overview of trust activities to date, distribute education materials and respond to inquiries.