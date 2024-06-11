Kamloops firefighters make quick work of hedge fire, but cause remains a mystery

Photo: Allen Clark KFR made quick work of a fire that started just outside Earls restaurant in Sahali on Monday night.

No cause will be determined after a cedar hedge fire late Monday night at a Kamloops shopping centre nearly spread to a local restaurant.

The fire was sparked just before midnight in the greenery just outside Earls near Summit Drive on Columbia Street West.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews extinguished the blaze about four minutes after being called in, assistant fire chief Ryan Cail told Castanet. He said crews cleared the scene by about 1 a.m. and fire investigators were back at the scene on Tuesday morning.

KFR Capt. Jeff Pont said the file is now closed and the fire's cause has been deemed undetermined.

“Because cedars burn so hot, we’re not able to determine exactly what started the fire,” Pont said.

“In outdoor fires like that, generally, any kind of leftover evidences is burned so it's really hard for us to determine the exact cause.”

Pont said KFR will not be commenting on whether the fire was considered suspicious, noting the possibility it could have been the result of something unintentional, such as a discarded cigarette butt.

He said the fire started in the cedar hedges in front of the restaurant and spread along the front of the patio area before firefighters snuffed it out.

Had the fire reached some larger cedars, flames could have spread to the building, Pont said. The only damage to the building was to a stone wall in front of the restaurant.

“It's worth noting to residents of Kamloops that cedars are highly flammable and they should be removed around buildings,” Pont said.