City of Kamloops, Interior Community Services launch crisis outreach team to help vulnerable youth

Photo: Shutterstock

The City of Kamloops and Interior Community Services have partnered to launch a new crisis outreach response team aimed at helping vulnerable youth.

In a news release, the city said the Mobile Crisis Outreach Response team consists of a Community Services Officer and an ICS outreach worker, and is on duty Tuesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight.

The team will operate until summer 2028, providing referrals for supports and services to at-risk youth aged 26 and under experiencing mental health or substance use-related crises.

The team, operating through the federal Crime Prevention Action Fund, aims to prevent and reduce unnecessary contact with police, minimize emergency room visits, decrease incidents of youth-involved criminal activity, and facilitate case management supports.

“The program connects with youth where they are at in our community in an effort to increase their safety and positive outcomes by establishing trusting relationships with our team,” Tanya Tolman, program coordinator for ICS, said in a news release.

“Aside from providing a crisis response, staff also support youth to connect with their supports including family and care teams.”

Tracey Elias, the city’s community services supervisor, said in a statement the Mobile Crisis Outreach Response team started in March, and has made 110 connections with youth to date.

“We are dedicated to working and collaborating with Interior Community Services to ensure that vulnerable youths receive the necessary support and care, fostering positive outcomes for their future.”

The city said youth are encouraged to use support services available through Interior Community Services, including the drop-in centre at 408 Seymour St.

During daytime hours, ICS offers essential amenities to at-risk youth in the office and drop-in centre. These include laundry facilities, showers, clothing, access to computers and food.

ICS also operates the Kamloops Youth Shelter which offers food, laundry, s shower, harm reduction supplies and a safe place to sleep for people 19 of age and younger.

For more information about the Mobile Crisis Outreach Response team and services provided by ICS, youth, parents or caregivers can contact 250-374-7435, or call 778-470-0991 for information on the youth shelter.

During evening hours, calls for service can be directed to 250-828-3409, but if there is an emergency situation, residents are encouraged to call 911.