Dangerous winds possible on Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector: Environment Canada

Photo: Alertable.ca This map shows the areas under a wind warning on Tuesday.

Drivers on Interior highways are being warned about high winds with a storm expected to move through the region on Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a warning Tuesday morning about high winds expected on the Coquihalla Highway between Kamloops and Merritt and the Okanagan Connector between Kelowna and Merritt.

The winds are part of a Pacific frontal system moving through the region.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” the warning reads.

“Utility outages may occur. Motorists, especially in high-profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds."

The winds are expected to subside by Tuesday evening.