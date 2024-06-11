TRU expecting to meet enrolment target after international student permit changes

Photo: BC Gov

Thompson Rivers University expects to surpass its enrolment target for the coming fall semester, but officials on campus say there will be challenges replacing graduating students in future years.

Following an announcement in January that the number of international student permits would be cut by 35 percent across Canada and capped for two years, TRU’s VP international Baihua Chadwick said international applications were down 50 to 70 per cent across the board in April.

The university said its enrolment target was to reach 4,000 enrolled international students for the fall semester, down by 600 international students last semester.

In a report to the university's senate on Monday, TRU President Brett Fairbairn said the university is expecting 4,200 international students on its Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses despite the permit changes.

“TRU is on track to meet our international student targets for fall 2024, contingent on successful visa conversions and other study permit factors,” Fairbairn's report reads.

“While we are expected to meet targets this year, we will face challenges replacing graduating students in later years.”

The report states challenges to international student recruitment efforts include permit policy changes, financial barriers, reputation and employment issues, negative sentiment towards Canada and misinformation in international markets.

In April, Chadwick told Castanet the university was pausing its diversification efforts in international recruitment to ensure it reached its targeted goal for international enrolment.

The report states TRU is expecting a total of nearly 9,500 students on its Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses for the fall 2024 semester.

Annualized, the university is expecting around 29,450 students in total for the 2024-25 academic year, marking a one per cent decline from last year.

According to the report, this marks a five per cent on-campus decline and a two per cent growth in open learning student headcount.

“I would just note that 29,500 students makes TRU what I would call a mid-sized university,” Fairbairn said at TRU’s Monday senate meeting.

“I don't have a good database to compare, but my guess is that I would hazard that puts us closer to the top quartile Canadian universities in size. So it's a very significant that our institution continues to attract and retain students.”

The university has cited a projected 30 per cent drop in graduate enrolment next year as one of the reasons for repurposing its 10 graduate study rooms to office space in May.