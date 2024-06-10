City of Kamloops says more local households will be eligible for efficiency rebates

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops is advising residents that eligibility is expanding for a provincial program offering heat pump rebates.

In a news release, the city said there are upcoming changes to the CleanBC Better Homes Energy Savings Program, which “will make home energy efficiency improvements more affordable for low and middle income households.”

The program includes rebates for heat pumps and electrical service upgrades needed to install heat pumps, rebates covering insulation, windows and door upgrades, and free energy coaching and virtual energy assessments.

The updated program will take effect on June 18, 2024.

The city encouraged residents to assess their eligibility for the program through the province’s Better Homes BC website, and apply early to take advantage of the first-come, first-served opportunity.

More information on building an energy-efficient homes and heat pumps can be found on the City of Kamloops website.