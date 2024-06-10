Kamloops RCMP say Mountie hurt in motorcycle crash expected to recover

Photo: Contributed A police officer injured in a crash between an RCMP motorcycle and another vehicle last week is expected to recover. This photo, snapped by a Castanet Kamloops reader, shows the scene a short time after the collision.

A Kamloops RCMP officer injured in a collision last week that closed Fortune Drive is expected to recover from his injuries.

The crash, which involved a police motorcycle and another vehicle, happened at Fortune Drive and Fort Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

“The officer was taken to hospital with injuries and is expected to recover in time,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in an email. “The other driver appeared uninjured.”

Fortune Drive was closed in both directions for a few hours following the crash and vehicles were redirected to Tranquille Road, which led to major traffic congestion. Evelyn said the police are thankful to the community for its patience.

“The time required for investigation varies as each situation is different. We try our best to reopen roadways as soon as possible, but every [crash] is unique, as are the challenges of evidence collection depending on where the collision occurred and what is involved in the investigation,” Evelyn said.

“We are thankful to the public for its understanding and patience, which helps ensure an investigation can be conducted in a safe and thorough manner.”