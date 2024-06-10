Weapons complaint draws large Kamloops RCMP presence to Tournament Capital Centre

Photo: Castanet

Police asked people to stay away from the Tournament Capital Centre on Monday while Mounties dealt with a weapons complaint.

According to police, officers were called to a recreation centre in the 900-block of McGill Road at about 11:30 a.m. for a report of a person threatened with a weapon.

“The parties involved are known to each other and no injuries were reported,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn asked people to avoid the area while Mounties respond. Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.