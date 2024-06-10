Man dies after being found injured inside North Kamloops home, police say

Photo: Castanet

Police are investigating the death of a man found suffering apparent blunt-force injuries over the weekend inside a North Kamloops home.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a home in the 600-block of Sydney Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said an unconscious man was found inside the home with what appeared to be injuries from a blunt-force object.

“He was transported to the hospital and sadly died in the early hours of Sunday, June 9,” she said.

“As part of the sudden death investigation, police executed a search warrant on the residence to help determine what occurred and if any criminality was suspected.”

Mounties are working with investigators from the BC Coroners Service, which is also looking into the death, Evelyn said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.