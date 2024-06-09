Trail upgrades, competitions and new events coming to Sun Peaks bike park

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort

Sun Peaks is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its bike park, and says upgrades to existing trails, large competitions and new events this season are all part of the celebrations.

In a news release, the resort said a bike park trail crew of 18 will be dedicated to making trail refinements.

“This summer our crew is excited to be focusing on those existing trails, to spend quality time scrutinizing, testing, and perfecting areas in a way we haven’t been able to recently,” said Sun Peaks bike park manager Shawn Melnechuk.

“We’re also making significant updates to the Progression Park and redesigning the Pump Track.”

Melnechuk said the bike park has been focused on building new trails and opening a new mountain in order to diversify trail offerings.

According to the resort, the bike park boasts over 83 kilometres of downhill trails, two lift-accessed mountains, a pump track and Progression Park at the village base.

“This summer is all about reflecting on the growth and evolution of mountain biking in Sun Peaks, bringing the community and guests together during fun events, and enjoying the culture of mountain biking and its associated feel-good aspects,” said resort director of communications Christina Antoniak.

“We want people to think of Sun Peaks as hub for mountain biking, with the vast variety of lift access trails, growing pedal access network, and village amenities to make it a destination of choice.”

The resort said it will host its new Summer Stoke Series from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 26, August 30 and September 20. The $5 to $10 entry fees will be donated to the Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association and Sun Peaks Skate Park Foundation.

The series will see riders compete head-to-head on the new pump track. The resort said prizes will be given out to ridders, including a dirt jumper bike valued at $1,000.

The bike park will also host the Sun Peaks Canadian National DH Championships from August 9 to 11 and the We Are One Canadian National Enduro Championships September 20 to 22.

The resort said its annual Peaks Pedal Fest on Labour Day long weekend will see the launch of a new sun Peaks Junior DH Championships for U13.

The opening weekend of the bike park’s 25th anniversary season will kick off June 15 at 10 a.m. and will run until September 30.

More information on the Sun Peaks bike park and upcoming events is available online.