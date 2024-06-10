Environment Canada calls for mix of sun and cloud, temperatures over 20 C in Kamloops region

Madison Reeve

The coming week is forecast to see both sunny and overcast skies as temperatures remain over 20 C in the Kamloops region, according to Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Monday as 20 km/h winds arrive around noon and temperatures peak at 29 C. Monday night will see clear skies and an overnight low of 14 C.

Tuesday will see both sun and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers. A high of 22 C is expected during the day. Cloudy periods are expected overnight as temperatures reach a low of 12 C.

Wednesday will continue to see a mix of sun and cloud as temperatures hit a high of 21 C. Overcast skies are expected overnight with a low of 11 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected to continue on Thursday alongside a daytime high of 27 C. Cloudy skies will continue during the night as temperatures reach a low of 13 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 25 C during the day. Overcast skies are predicted Friday night as temperatures drop to a low of 12 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast to continue over the weekend with highs around 21 C.