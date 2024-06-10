Former Kamloops resident to be sentenced for assaulting woman with knife sharpener

Photo: Contributed

A former Kamloops resident may be sentenced to probation after striking a woman with a kitchen tool at a local park last summer.

William Elwood, 19, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court Thursday to assault with a weapon for an incident that occurred on July 30, 2023.

Court heard Elwood punched the woman several times in the head and struck her on her abdomen with a metal knife sharpener, causing a small laceration.

Numerous people witnessed the assault, and police at the scene collected six videos of the incident, which showed Elwood attempting to steal a bike from a group of other young people in the North Kamloops park, court heard.

The woman attempted to stop Elwood by punching him. Elwood, in turn, tackled her to the ground, using both fists to strike her multiple times before producing the foot-long knife sharpener and striking the woman with it.

Elwood blocked a blow from the woman as he got up and left the scene, and police located him later that evening and placed him under arrest. He was released the next day on an undertaking.

Court heard Elwood grew up in an abusive adoptive home, which he left when he moved to foster care. He recently transitioned out of Ministry of Child and Family Development care.

Court heard Elwood uses illicit drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine. He has also been diagnosed with ADHD, alcohol related neurodevelopmental disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, persistent depressive disorder and intermittent explosive disorder, but is not currently participating in any treatments for these disorders.

A joint submission of 12 months probation with conditions was pitched by the Crown as well as defence lawyer Jeanine Ball, who suggested Elwood be given a conditional discharge. This means he would not have a criminal record for the file if he abides by the conditions of his probation.

She also suggested Elwood's conditions be altered to allow him to continue consuming cannabis, which he said he uses as an aide for mental health issues.

Elwood, who currently lives in Maple Ridge and starts a job in July, told the court he moved from Kamloops to the Lower Mainland to get away from certain influences.

“My struggles with addiction were the main source of a lot of my mental health and behavioural health problems,” he said, adding his friend group in Kamloops led to his addiction issues.

He said he’s been sober and consumes no drugs other than marijuana since he moved away about six weeks ago.

Provincial court judge Lorianna Bennett reserved judgement to consider Elwood's sentence, and the matter was adjourned to June 13 to fix a date for sentencing.