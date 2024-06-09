Scouts Canada says more volunteers needed in 17 B.C. cities, including Kamloops

Photo: Facebook Scouts Canada

Scouts Canada has identified Kamloops as one of the B.C. cities in which it is in need of more volunteers.

In a press release, the co-ed youth organization listed the Tournament Capital among the 17 cities in the province where it is in need — alongside Vancouver, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley, Nanaimo and Prince George among others. Scouts are also in need of volunteers in Ontario and Alberta.

Some of the most common volunteers include seniors, parents, people new to Canada and students.

The benefits of being a Scouts volunteers include, building confidence and building a world of resilient young Canadians, gaining practical experience while making a difference and inspiring the next generation of Canadian youth, the release goes on to state.

“This is an exciting time to get involved in Scouting,” said Stephen Loney, volunteer National Commissioner for Scouts Canada. “We have a revitalized team, an audacious mandate and thousands of youths in Canada waiting to start their Scouting adventures.

Scouts is also encouraging businesses to help out by providing spaces for meetings and activities or sponsor their local Scout Group to lead community building projects or embark on adventures that give them life skills. Owners of halls, restaurants, recreational spaces and buildings can help kickstart Scout programs in their communities.

Those interested in volunteering can find more information online.