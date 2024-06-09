BC Wildlife Park has lofty fundraising goal to build accessible playground

The BC Wildlife Park is hoping to raise $900,000 in order to update its playground so it’s accessible for all users.

On Saturday, the park hosted a family fundraising event to support the donation drive, which officially began back in December.

The fundraiser drew numerous families to the wildlife park, where they were treated to games, face painting, a bouncy castle and a petting zoo among other activities.

Kamloops resident Katelin Fisher, whose daughter Riley could be found petting a goat in the park on Saturday, said an updated playground would be a nice addition to the park.

“I think it's great they're making it accessible,” Fisher said.

The playground was built more than 20 years ago, and will be getting its first makeover.

Glenn Grant, BC Wildlife Park general manager, told Castanet Kamloops they decided to complete the project now — at a time when the park is recently removed from the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting financial strain — because, “if not now, when?”

“We have to move forward,” Grant said. “It's really heartbreaking when you see children up here that have some mobility issues and they're watching other kids playing, they're not. So we need to do it.”

Grant said the park spent a lot of money paving internal roads over the last couple years to ensure it is accessible for everyone, and now it is time to extend that to the playground.

“Everybody deserves a safe environment to play, and if you have any mobility issues, any mental capacity issues, no matter what your situation is, you should be able to be included,” Grant said.

High cost for materials, construction

The budget for the playground upgrade is about $900,000, and the BC Wildlife Park has raised $187,000 for the project to date.

“The idea is to get some of the work done this fall and have the new playground operating by next summer, so every little bit [of donations] helps,” Grant told a crowd of people gathered at the park for the fundraiser.

He told Castanet the cost is high because of the increase in construction costs, adding accessible playgrounds require a lot of work related to safety standards and ground preparation.

Grant said playground equipment is also expensive. One piece — a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round — costs $92,000 alone.

“Playgrounds are expensive, and construction costs are going up and it’s just nature of the business,” Grant said of the project costs.

He said many residents and corporate sponsors have already donated, and the park will continue to fundraise as long as it needs to for the project.

Along with the addition of accessible playground equipment, the project will involve other upgrades, including removing the gravel and replacing it with rubber surfacing. The wildlife park plans to keep popular features like the eagle’s nest tower and badger burrows.

Grant said people can donate to the initiate by visiting the BC Wildlife Park’s website, or by text messaging the word play to 30333. People can also purchase a legacy brick, that will be engraved, to support the project.