City of Kamloops publishes advance notice for performing arts centre request for proposals

Photo: Contributed City of Kamloops PAC rendering

Shovels are at least a couple of years away from getting in the ground, but a general contractor for Kamloops’ pending performing arts centre could be selected in the next two months, according to a recent posting on BC Bid.

The City of Kamloops published an Advance Notice of Project to the public sector contract portal on June 5 in order to provide prospective contractors with early background information about the proposed build.

According to the document, the city intends to put out a request for proposals (RFP) later this month to find a general contractor for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts project. The city's goal is to award the contract in August.

After this, an RFP for designers will open in August, to be awarded potentially by November. An RFP for builders will go out in October, with the goal to award a contract by January 2025.

On June 21, there will be a virtual meeting for interested contractors where the city will provide more information on project details, delivery model and the procurement plan, according to the notice.

Architect, dates in place

In February, city council approved spending $7 million to complete the validation and detailed design phase for the project.

According to the documents posted on BC Bid, the validation process is scheduled to be completed between January and June of 2025, while detailed design plans will be drafted between July 2025 and June 2026, meaning construction would still be at least two years away.

The city’s current project phase is pre-validation, and will see RFPs rolled out between now and January.

The BC Bid documents also state the architect for the project has already been chosen — Station One Architects. The firm was selected because it had already been working on the PAC project under the direction of the Fawcett family.

Ron and Rae Fawcett, prominent Kamloops philanthropists and businesspeople, worked to determine the vision and scope of the proposed project in previous years.

PAC project pegged at $120 million

According to the document, the PAC, which is to be built at the corner of Seymour Street and Fourth Avenue, was estimated to cost $120 million based on 2023 unit rates.

This estimate is $50 million more than projected costs brought forward five years ago when the Fawcetts pitched a $70 million revival of a performing arts centre plan to city council.

After an initial referendum on borrowing money to build a performing arts centre was voted down nearly a decade ago, a second referendum was scheduled to take place in the spring of 2020, but was ultimately shelved due to the pandemic.

In 2022, the Fawcett family heavily renovated the former Telus annex building, transforming it into Kelson Hall — a 1,700-square-foot rehearsal facility designed to complement and neighbour a future arts centre. Once it was completed, the hall was donated to the city.

Plans for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts include two theatres — one with 1,100 seats and another with 450 — a cafe, rehearsal halls, meeting rooms, commercial and office space and 219 stalls of underground parking. The 20,000 square metre building will stand four storeys tall.

A performing arts centre has been identified as the number one priority of the city’s Build Kamloops initiative — the city's ambitious plan to keep pace with the community's recreation and leisure needs.