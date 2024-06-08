Hudson's Bay store at Kamloop's Aberdeen Mall reopens after months-long strike action

Photo: Josh Dawson Striking workers outside the Hudson's Bay Company in Kamloops in December are now officially back at work.

Kamloops' Hudson's Bay store has officially reopened nearly six months after it was shuttered due to strike action.

In a social media post on Friday, Aberdeen Mall announced the store is now open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The HBC store in Aberdeen Mall had been closed since Dec. 10, when unionized workers with USW Local 1-417 took to the picket line. Negotiations fell through in January and the two sides had been at a standstill for months.

In May the union and company finally came to an agreement after the provincial government appointed David Schaub to mediate the dispute.

The workers ratified a new collective agreement with the company, securing a one per cent wage increase as well as “substantial contract language improvements,” safeguards for union positions, wage increases and lump sum provisions, according to the union.

The new agreement will last until May 31, 2026.