Emergency department in Clearwater closed Saturday due to nurse shortage

Photo: Interior Health

Residents of Clearwater are without an emergency department at their local hospital for most of Saturday due to a nurse shortage.

In a press release Saturday morning, Interior Health says the emergency department at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those needing emergency care must now seek treatment at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or 100 Mile House District General Hospital in 100 Mile House during this time. Both hospitals are more than an 80-minute drive from Clearwater.

Interior Health says those who need life-saving emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available facility.

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital has been dealing with closures due to staffing issues for several years, dating back to 2022.