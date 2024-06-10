Committee raises concerns around new amenity cost charges, potential impact on housing affordability

Photo: Castanet

Members of a Kamloops council committee are wary of a new method put forward by the province which would give local governments the opportunity to levy new developments for community amenities.

The Build Kamloops committee heard last Tuesday about a recently passed bill which includes some wording around amenity cost charges. Deven Matkowski, City of Kamloops engineering manager, said ACCs are a new financing tool available to local governments.

“We can collect for things such as community centres, rec centres, daycares, libraries — and that would be collecting from the development community,” Matkowski said.

Matkowski said ACCs would be similar to Development Cost Charges, which are levies on new developments that help the city cover the cost of capital upgrades needed due to growth.

However, ACCs are different in that this levy could be collected for recreation and community projects. These would also include public squares, common arts spaces, museums and streetscape gardens.

Coun. Dale Bass expressed concern putting another charge on developers would only move the city further from its goal to make housing more affordable.

“How is this going to encourage developers to help us to hit the Eby number,” Bass said, in reference to the housing targets the province has set for Kamloops.

“It strikes me as it's counterintuitive to what they want us to do.”

Matkowski said other local governments in B.C. have been using an older method, called community amenity charges, which ended up causing some developments in their communities to become unviable. The ACC approach is being put forward by the province as an alternative.

“I know that this committee has formed because we're looking at how do we increase the amenities for the community. One of the mechanisms we could have used before this new legislation was say, '[The] next big developer through the door needs to build an arena — or you don’t come through the door with your development approval,'” Matkowski explained.

“We’ve just not used that as a mechanism. I think it comes back to, even when the city went to DCCs, it's like how do we work together with the development community and have everybody sharing in the costs equitably.”

Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, noted there wasn’t much of a desire to implement community amenity charges in Kamloops due in part to the smaller size of its builds compared to the larger scale of developments in the Lower Mainland.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly said he interpreted the bill as the province essentially allowing local governments to place a new tax on developments. He said he believes when it comes to funding amenities in Kamloops, the city should instead look to its neighbours, and the growth that is happening outside the municipal boundary.

“Some of the biggest pressures we’re feeling as a municipality is that we are the hub, we’re the hub for the region,” O’Reilly said.

“We know that. We have been since the beginning of time. But we're feeling it from the taxes that we're not receiving, and people are coming to use our facilities and amenities. I think we would be wiser to spend time — and it would take time and a lot of work to do it — but to work with our electoral areas surrounding us.”

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she understood the ACCs were “more of a corrective measure” for municipalities than it is a new tool.

“I'm also very reticent to add a new, essentially tax, onto residential new builds while we're trying to solve an affordability housing crisis,” she said.

O’Reilly suggested discussing ACCs with the Committee of the Whole in order to get all of council’s perspective.

“I think this is worthy of a wholesome council discussion to to get everyone's thoughts,” he said.