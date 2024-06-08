TNRD program will see helicopter administering mosquito larvicide to Lower Nicola, Douglas Lake areas

Photo: Pixabay

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says a low-flying helicopter will be delivering a treatment for nuisance mosquitos in the Lower Nicola and Douglas Lake areas this week.

In a news release, the TNRD said its Nuisance Mosquito Control Program will administer “aerial treatments” for the mosquito larvae starting Monday, June 10.

“Application involves the use of a low-flying helicopter that will apply Vetcobac to infested areas,” The TNRD said.

The regional district said Vetobac is a type of organic larvicide used to control mosquito larvae, and isn’t harmful to fish, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, insects, livestock or humans.

For more information about the TNRD’s Nuisance Mosquito Control program, visit the TNRD’s website.