City of Kamloops said motorists, transit users may see delays as Springhill Drive project starts

An Upper Sahali road will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic as of Monday when crews are due to start work on a four-month watermain replacement project.

The City of Kamloops said the Springhill Drive reconstruction project will begin on Monday, June 10, and warned drivers and transit users to expect some delays.

“Until October, traffic will become single lane alternating on Springhill Drive from Sedona Drive to Monarch Drive,” the city said in a social media post.

According to the City of Kamloops website, along with the watermain replacement, BA Dawson Blacktop Ltd. will also be performing water and drainage upgrades and road reconstruction along the roadway.

Construction is scheduled to occur from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. with possible weekend work required.

“During the project, water service disruptions may occur,” the city said. “Impacted residents will receive advanced notification when any planned water shutoffs take place.”

Work will include a portion of Monarch Drive.

The city said two Route 9 stops will be relocated during the project. Transit users are advised to check BC Transit’s website for updates.