Multi-witness sex assault case to conclude in Kamloops next week

A lengthy trial for a Kamloops man facing numerous sex assault charges began this week in B.C. Supreme Court, with multiple women taking the witness stand — testimony which is expected to continue into next week.

The Crown expects to wrap its case next week against Joel Eric Carlson, 32, who is facing nine counts of sexual assault from seven alleged victims in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops.

Carlson is alleged to have committed the sexual assaults over a five-year period. Seven incidents are said to have occurred in Kamloops, and another two in Abbotsford.

The jury trial, which began this week, has seen about a witness per day called to the stand.

On Friday, court heard from a 26-year-old woman who Carlson is alleged to have sexually assaulted back in 2018.

The woman, who is not being identified due to a publication ban put in place to protect her identity, said she met Carlson on the dating app Tinder, and the incident occurred a few months later.

She said on the night in question, she drove to the former Duchess nightclub along Tranquille Road to meet up with Carlson, who was celebrating a friend’s birthday.

She said her plan that night was to have one drink and leave, but after consuming about half of her drink, she felt “quite intoxicated” and “nauseous.”

The woman said she had gone to the bar to get a drink at the same time Carlson did. She said she ordered a specialty drink with three shots of alcohol, her regular order when visiting the Duchess.

She said it was her first drink of the evening, noting it would typically take consuming two or three of them in order for her to feel as intoxicated as she did that night.

“I was feeling quite unsteady, like stumbling almost,” the woman said.

“I was quite dizzy and just unsure of why I felt that way for how much I had drank. I just immediately knew that something wasn't feeling right within myself, and I just felt very sick.”

The woman recalled telling Carlson she did not feel well and needed to leave, but wasn’t well enough to drive her car.

“He said that I could sleep on the couch at his place,” the woman testified, adding that she does not remember how she got to Carlson’s home, which is where the incident took place.

She said her intention in going to Carlson’s home was to sleep on his couch, but when she arrived, his mother was sleeping on the couch and it was apparent from items in the room that she was staying there.

She said Carlson and his mother began arguing, so she went into his bedroom to wait for that situation to be sorted out.

The woman’s testimony was then cut short, as defence lawyer Lisa Helps fell ill in the courtroom and the proceedings were adjourned to Monday. The woman will take the stand again next week to resume her testimony.