Dine Around Kamloops event invites people to enjoy the city's outdoor patios

There’s still one more weekend to enjoy Dine Around Kamloops, an event held annually to encourage residents to try new restaurants and patio dining across the city.

In a press release, Tourism Kamloops said this spring, the event is focused on outdoor patio dining. Dine Around 2024 will run until Sunday, June 9.

“Locals and visitors are invited to savour unique culinary experiences at over 10 of Kamloops’ finest restaurants, all while enjoying the beautiful outdoor patios,” Tourism Kamloops said.

“Each restaurant offers an opportunity to indulge in the diverse and delicious creations of Kamloops’ vibrant food scene.”

The list of participating restaurants includes Bright Eye Brewing, Casa Azul Mexican Restaurant, Maurya's Craft Bar and Kitchen, Cordo Resto and Bar, and Jadoo Eclectic Indian Cuisine and Craft Cocktails, Red Beard Cafe, The Columbia Diner, Stills Co. Tapas and Cocktails, ROMEOs Kitchen and Spirits and The Dunes.

To see a list of participating restaurants and menus, visit Tourism Kamloops’ website.