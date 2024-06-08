Bear cub rescued from Kamloops area recovers, is released back into the wild

Photo: Northern Lights Wildlife Society Tobi the bear cub, named by Tobiano residents who raised the alarm after spotting the sickly cub in their neighbourhood, has since recuperated and was recently released back into the wild.

A sick bear cub rescued from a Tobiano neighbourhood this winter has since made a full return to health, and was recently released back into the wild.

Angelika Langen, executive director and co-founder of Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter, said the little bear — who was nicknamed Tobi by the residents who found her — had fully recuperated.

“She did very well, she gained a lot of weight so she was very healthy when we let her go, and she was in a real hurry to leave,” Langen said.

“She just shot out of the transport box and ran away right away into the bush. …We think that she should be able to have a good life out there.”

The black bear cub appeared in Tobiano in late January, and residents soon grew concerned as the cub seemed to be in poor health and was staying put around the homes.

The cub was eventually trapped and taken to the Smithers rescue agency in early February, weighing only about 15 pounds. She was released about a week ago.

Langen said the bear left weighing 63 pounds.

“That little stint really helped her gain and grow,” she said.

“She had a good weight for a yearling cub, and they would naturally leave their mother right now, so we always mimic nature and we let them go at the same time — and that way, we hope that they have the fairest and best chances of survival out there.”