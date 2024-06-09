Woman who pleaded guilty to drug crimes to be sentenced in First Nations court

Photo: Contributed

An Indigenous woman who sold drugs in B.C. Interior towns is headed to First Nations court to learn her sentence.

Manda Inglis pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count of trafficking fentanyl in Williams Lake on March 6, 2020, and possession of cocaine on July 8, 2020.

The matter was adjourned to Aug. 1 to fix a date for sentencing.

First Nations court has existed in Kamloops since 2013.

According to the provincial court’s website, it is a sentencing court designed to address root causes of offending by Indigenous people.

Unlike other courts, the accused sits at a table in a Kamloops courtroom with the prosecutor and defence lawyer, the judge and a panel of Indigenous elders, and may invite support people to the table.

Often, representatives of the White Buffalo Aboriginal and Metis Health Society, the Friendship Centre or the area bands attend to offer advice about available resources in order to put together a rehabilitative and restorative plan.

The Crown prosecutor then reads in the circumstances of the offence and the Crown’s sentencing position.

The defence lawyer makes submissions on behalf of the accused person. The accused then has an opportunity to speak, the elders can ask questions and offer advice and then the judge imposes a sentence.

The imposed sentence would be the same as in any criminal court. It may or may not include jail, and a probation order is prepared which typically includes a healing plan.