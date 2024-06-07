237924
Kamloops  

Kamloops Fire Rescue extinguish vehicle fire on Highway 5A near Rogers Way

Vehicle fire on Highway 5A

Traffic on Highway 5A near Rogers Way is moving slowly as emergency crews clean up after a vehicle fire.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. in Highway 5A’s southbound lanes, just south of the Trans-Canada Highway off-ramp and the highway overpass.

A photo submitted by a Castanet reader shows flames and a black column of smoke coming from the front end of a grey Subaru. Kamloops Fire Rescue quickly extinguished the fire.

Police are directing traffic through the area.

