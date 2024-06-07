Kamloops Fire Rescue extinguish vehicle fire on Highway 5A near Rogers Way

Photo: Pamela Moore Kamloops Fire Rescue extinguished a vehicle fire on Highway 5A between the Trans-Canada Highway off-ramp and Rogers Way on Friday afternoon.

Traffic on Highway 5A near Rogers Way is moving slowly as emergency crews clean up after a vehicle fire.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. in Highway 5A’s southbound lanes, just south of the Trans-Canada Highway off-ramp and the highway overpass.

A photo submitted by a Castanet reader shows flames and a black column of smoke coming from the front end of a grey Subaru. Kamloops Fire Rescue quickly extinguished the fire.

Police are directing traffic through the area.