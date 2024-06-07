Kamloops Rivers FC to host English Premier League teams for series of summer matches

For the first time, Kamloops Rivers FC will be hosting two English Premier League soccer teams for a series of games at the Tournament Capital Centre this summer.

Rivers FC and the two U.K. teams, Fulham U21 Men and Aston Villa U21 Women, will be playing six matches from late July to mid-August — an event the City of Kamloops has billed as a “significant milestone” for the Tournament Capital in its efforts to position itself as a sporting event hub.

Lyle Dos Santos, general manger of Rivers FC, said he is excited to bring this opportunity to Kamloops.

“This is going to be an unbelievable experience for our community. Never have we brought two Premier League clubs to Canada, let alone to our community here in the Tournament Capital,” Dos Santos said.

“I think we're going to see the highest level of the game with two globally iconic clubs.”

The upcoming event was announced on Friday at the TCC, in a room full of representatives from Rivers FC, Kamloops Youth Soccer Association, Thompson Rivers University, Tourism Kamloops and the City of Kamloops.

Fulham FC will compete from July 25 to Aug. 3, and Aston Villa will play from Aug. 5 to Aug. 18.

In addition to the games, there will be a series community events including youth soccer clinics and opportunities for local coaches to attend training sessions.

“The part that excites us the most here at Rivers FC, candidly, is bringing the highest level of the game to the community for our kids and the families,” Dos Santos said.

“To dream is to see — a lot of them have to be able to see these teams and what's possible. We’re going to continue to do this year over year. This is the first iteration, we continue to do this for the families and the community here in Kamloops.”

Dos Santos said he was “shocked” by the level of engagement that came from the U.K. when planning this event, noting there are a number of teams who expressed interest in participating not only this year, but next year.

In a statement, Sean Cullen, academy director for Fulham Football Club, said they are “delighted” to be visiting Kamloops later this summer.

“With one eye on the World Cup in two years time, we are excited about working with Rebirth Soccer, Thompson University, Rivers FC and the City of Kamloops to support the further development of football in Canada,” Cullen said.

“We will be bringing a squad that recently won the Premier League Cup and I know the players and staff are excited about playing against some of the best teams from the region.”

Josephine Cottam, girls academy operations manager for Aston Villa, said the squad is full of “exciting young talent.”

“For the development of women's football, as our country enters the qualifying rounds of the Euros as the current holders, we hope for big crowds to come along and see how exciting this young group are,” she said.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter, this month’s deputy mayor, said she’s grateful to see the profile of the sport continue to be raised in Kamloops.

“This partnership is a significant milestone for Kamloops, showcasing our dedication to soccer and solidifying our reputation as a hub for major sporting events in the Tournament Capital of Canada,” Neustaeter said.

“We know that our community will show up and support these teams, learn, play and cheer them on.”