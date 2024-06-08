Lillooet burglary has Mounties searching for suspect

Photo: Contributed

Mounties are hoping the public can help crack a case after an alleged break-in at a Lillooet apartment.

According to a press release from Lillooet-Lytton RCMP, a man reported returning to his residence on Russell Lane at about 4 a.m. on Monday when he saw someone wearing a face mask leaving his apartment.

He then attempted to chase down the man, but was unsuccessful. Upon returning to his residence he discovered that several items were taken from his residence including a Toshiba laptop.

The man described the burglar as a white man standing six-foot two inches tall, who was dressed in a hoodie with a red coat.

There were no security cameras in the area, nor any other witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to contact Lillooet RCMP at250-256-4244 and reference Lillooet-Lytton RCMP file 2024-1095.