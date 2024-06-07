BC Wildlife Park hosting fundraising event Saturday to support accessible playground upgrades

Photo: Castanet The BC Wildlife Park will be holding a fundraising event Saturday to raise money for new playground upgrades.

The BC Wildlife Park is hosting a family fundraising event this Saturday, aiming to purchase new accessible equipment and other upgrades to refresh its playground.

The event will take place on June 8 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Attendees can look forward to a bouncy castle, animal encounters, barbecue, face painting, raffles and a sealed auction, among other activities.

“This is about so much more than just a playground upgrade. Our goal is to create a special place that generations of families can be proud of,” Glenn Grant, general manager, said in a statement.

“We’ve ensured the park pathways and public spaces are accessible, and now it’s time to do the same for the playground.”

On Saturday, in addition to regular admission, attendees can buy wristband for $25 per person which will include a hot dog and a drink, face painting, unlimited bouncy castle time, and a donation to the playground.

Individual activities can also be purchased for small cash donations.

For the planned playground work, BC Wildlife Park said the improvements will include removing the gravel and replacing it with rubber surfacing. New equipment will be added with a focus on ensuring people of all abilities can play.

The wildlife park plans to keep popular features like the eagle’s nest tower and badger burrows.

More information about the playground fundraiser event and the planned upgrades can be found on the BC Wildlife Park website.