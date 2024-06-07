Lytton man facing charges for allegedly threatening family member with gun

Photo: Contributed

A Lytton man who allegedly pointed a gun at a family member during a weekend of drinking is facing numerous charges.

According to a Lytton RCMP press release, officers were called to a residence on Monday where a man had reportedly been consuming “a lot of alcohol over the weekend,” and threatening family members in the house with sharp objects.

When officers arrived, they learned the man had also allegedly pointed a firearm at a family member.

Mounties said the man was ordered out of the home by police and eventually came outside, at which point he attempted to gain access to one of the vehicles in the driveway.

“He was immediately arrested and handcuffed by police for pointing a firearm, uttering threats and assault with a weapon,” the press release stated.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.