Kamloops police asking the public for help to find missing woman

Photo: Kamloops RCMP Kamloops RCMP is asking for help to find Raven-Rain Manuel.

Kamloops Mounties are asking the public for help to find a missing woman.

In a news release, police said as of May 31, Raven-Rain Manuel was believed to be driving a blue 2011 Chevy Cruz with B.C. licence plate VR6 85F.

“She was with her boyfriend and another female at the time, and has likely left Kamloops,” the statement said. “Her whereabouts are unknown at this time.”

Manuel is a 31-year-old Indigenous woman with a medium build who stands five-foot-eight. She has shoulder length brown hair and dark eyes.

Anyone with information related to Manuel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.