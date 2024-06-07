Two Kamloops men facing armed robbery charges elect for trial by judge

Photo: Contributed

A pair of Kamloops men facing a rash of charges, including armed robbery, have decided to be tried in B.C. Supreme Court by a judge alone.

Austin Alexander Neil Eyres, 27, and Kenneth Robert Hockley, 26, appeared in court Thursday via video conference for an arraignment hearing.

Prosecutor Andrew Duncan told the court the Crown anticipates calling 13 witnesses over the course of the five-day trial.

The matter was put over to June 24 to fix a date for trial.

Eyres and Hockey are each charged with assault with a weapon, robbery using a firearm and possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000.

The charges stem from an incident which happened on Feb. 28. Multiple RCMP officers were called to a North Kamloops address, where a suspect had allegedly assaulted and threatened someone with what appeared to be a firearm before fleeing in a truck.

Mounties arrested two suspects, leading to a heavy police presence on the Overlanders Bridge.