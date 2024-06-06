Groundbreaking event held for new 80-unit North Shore rental building

Photo: Kristen Holliday Construction is officially starting for The Confluence, an 80-unit building that will offer affordable rental homes for seniors and families on the North Shore.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the North Shore Thursday to mark the start of construction for an 80-unit affordable rental building.

The six-storey building, which will be called The Confluence, will rise at 346 Campbell Ave. It is intended to provide affordable homes for families and seniors with low to moderate incomes.

BC Housing purchased the property for about $3.7 million from the City of Kamloops last spring, choosing ASK Wellness as its partner to operate and manage the building.

Bob Hughes, ASK Wellness CEO, said the society is “honoured" to work with BC Housing and to lead the project.

“Part of the reason of calling it The Confluence really is the merging, the bringing together of people, culture and age,” Hughes said.

“That intergenerational linkage in the building where we have families being able to live alongside their parents, aunts, uncles — we really see that as a unique creation in the vision. And we’re just getting underway on it now.”

The building will include 20 one-bedroom units, 45 two-bedroom units, and 15 three-bedroom units. Each home will have its own balcony, and 20 per cent of the units will be accessible for people with mobility issues.

Hughes said together with BC Housing, they have chosen D&T Developments, a local, female owned and operated company, to construct the apartment building. The work will begin immediately, and the building is projected to open its doors to residents in 2026.

“It'll be a place where people can feel welcomed, whether you're a senior, whether you're a youngster. This is a way of keeping families and generations together in a neighbourhood that is so vibrant and robust,” Hughes said.

Hughes thanked the former city council for their vision in purchasing the Campbell Avenue and adjacent Tranquille Road property in 2021.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter, this month’s deputy mayor, spoke at Tuesday’s groundbreaking, saying that initial $7.1 investment by the city was “part of a vision to support the redevelopment and revitalization” of the neighbourhood.

“Today, we celebrate that next step in the journey of transformation that is happening right here on the North Shore. …Where once there was an underused parking lot and a liquor store, here we are building 80 units of affordable housing for families and seniors with low to moderate income,” Neustaeter said.

She noted the City of Kamloops is working with the province and Kamloops Community Land Trust to find development partners to advance an attainable housing project on the nearby Tranquille Road property — where work to demolish the old Northbridge Hotel building is nearing completion.

In a statement, the province said it will be providing about $9 million for the build through its community housing fund, and will also provide annual operating funding.

Ravi Kahlon, minster of housing, said in a statement that Kamloops is a growing community, and with that growth comes need for more affordable housing options.

“These 80 homes will go a long way to support the future growth and development of the city,” Kahlon said.