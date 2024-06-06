Merritt RCMP say one person died in Tuesday's two-vehicle crash on Highway 5A

Photo: Contributed A vehicle incident was reported just before 4 p.m.Tuesday about six kilometres north of Merritt

Merritt police say one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 5A.

The crash happened between Monck Park Road and Pennask Lake Road, about six kilometres north of Merritt.

Emergency crews were called just after 3 p.m. to the collision near Nicola Lake, where a black Dodge Caravan, travelling toward Merritt, had crossed the centre line and side swiped an oncoming truck and trailer.

Merritt RCMP Staff Sgt. Josh Roda said the van lost control and ultimately crashed into the ditch.

"Sadly, the driver of the Caravan did not survive the collision," Roda said.

RCMP said no one else involved in the crash sustained any serious injuries. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.