Hundreds of pickleball players expected to attend Kamloops tournament this weekend

Hundreds of pickleball players are expected to flock to Kamloops this weekend as the 2024 International Kamloops Open pickleball tournament gets underway.

In a news release, the Kamloops Pickleball Club said the tournament will run from Friday to Sunday with games running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Riverside Park courts.

Men’s doubles and women’s singles will be held on Friday, mixed doubles will be held on Saturday and women’s doubles and men’s singles will be held on Sunday.

According to the club, this year’s tournament will see about 375 players and 25 referees travelling from locations including Ontario, Arizona, Washington, Saskatchewan, Alberta and around B.C.

The tournament will include 45 events categorized by five ability and three age categories. Players will range form the age of 14 to 79 years old.

"Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in North America, and the enthusiasm in Kamloops is palpable,” said Wilma Steinke, tournament director.

“Our community of over 600 members is buzzing with excitement, and the Riverside courts are always bustling with eager players. We are proud to host the International Kamloops Open, and welcome everyone to experience the thrill of pickleball.”

The Kamloops Pickleball Club said spectators are welcome to attend the tournament.