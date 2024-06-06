Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle near Kamloops courthouse

Photo: Josh Dawson

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle near the Kamloops courthouse on Thursday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics received a call just before 11 a.m. reporting a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian near Fourth Avenue and Columbia Street.

"One ambulance with primary care paramedics responded to the scene. Paramedics provided emergency medical care to one patient who was transported to hospital,” said Rachelle Bown, BC EHS public information officer.

A passerby told Castanet Kamloops the pedestrian was hit while crossing the street near the Kamloops courthouse.

This motor vehicle incident was one of several that happened in Kamloops on Thursday morning. One person was taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Overlanders Bridge, and an RCMP officer was also hospitalized after a collision between a police motorcycle and another vehicle on Fortune Drive.