Kamloops  

Motorcycle collision closes Fortune Drive, sends police officer to hospital with injuries

Crash injures police officer

A Kamloops RCMP officer was taken to hospital with injuries following a collision between a police motorcycle and a vehicle.

According to police, the crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on Thursday when the vehicles collided at Fortune Drive and Fort Avenue.

“Currently traffic in the area is being re-routed, as emergency responders are on scene investigating the crash,” said Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dana Napier.

With Fortune Drive closed, northbound traffic is being re-routed onto Tranquille Road.

Kamloops RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed or has video of the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.

