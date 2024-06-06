Kamal Grewal seeks B.C. NDP nomination for Kamloops-Centre riding

Photo: Kamal Grewal Kamal Grewal has announced she is seeking B.C. NDP nomination for Kamloops-Centre in the upcoming provincial election.

A former Thompson Rivers University international student advisor is seeking nomination to be the next BC NDP candidate for the Kamloops-Centre riding.

In a news release, Kamal Grewal said she believes it’s time for “a new voice, a new generation of leaders.”

“In a time when our families struggle with the cost of living, a housing crisis, healthcare and childcare, toxic drugs and a changing climate, we need leaders that should fight for us — not against us,” Grewal said.

Grewal immigrated to Kamloops when she was 16 years old. She holds a bachelor of business administration (economics and finance) from TRU. Grewal worked as an international student advisor at the university before taking on a role as manager for International Student Services and case advisor, Student Affairs.

She currently works as an account manager for Guard Me International Insurance, is involved with Kamloops Immigrant Services, and serves on the board of directors for Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops.

“I am proud to call Kamloops my home,” Grewal said.

“I have found myself surrounded by love and support that has embraced me and inspired me to dedicate myself to serving our community and province at this crucial time — we’re at a crossroads. The decisions we make in the next few years will affect us for decades.”

She said this is why she is stepping up to run for office.

“Let’s send an MLA to Victoria who will stand up for us, not against us — one that can bring people together. A Kamloops that works for all of us is possible,” Grewal said.

Grewal joins Kamloops city councillor Bill Sarai in the bid for NDP nomination. Sarai announced earlier this year he would seek to represent the NDP in the Kamloops Centre riding.

BC United has announced Kamloops-North Thompson incumbent Peter Milobar will be running in this riding, and B.C. Conservatives have named Dennis Giesbrecht as its candidate.

Randy Sunderman is the B.C. Green Party candidate for Kamloops Centre.

The provincial election will take place on Oct. 19, 2024.