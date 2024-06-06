One person taken to hospital after five-vehicle crash on the Overlanders Bridge in Kamloops

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the north end of the Overlanders Bridge on Thursday morning.

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.

One person was taken to hospital after a five-vehicle crash that happened on the Overlanders Bridge Thursday morning.

In a statement, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said police responded to the multi-vehicle collision after 8 a.m.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes at the north end of the bridge, snarling traffic during the morning commute.

“Police have just left [the] scene and are investigating the cause of the crash,” Napier said.

Rachelle Bown, BC EHS public information officer, said in an emailed statement paramedics were called to the crash at about 8:30 a.m. Two ambulances responded.

“Paramedics provided emergency medical care to one patient who was transported to hospital in stable condition,” Bown said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has video footage of the incident is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.

ORIGINAL: 9:24 a.m.

A crash at the north end of the Overlanders Bridge snarled traffic during the Thursday morning commute.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes.

Southbound traffic was backed up along Fortune Drive and Tranquille Road, while northbound traffic was slowed to the south entrance of the bridge.

Both southbound lanes appeared to be blocked as Kamloops Fire Rescue and paramedics responded to the collision, with southbound traffic getting around the crash using one of the two northbound lanes.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to RCMP and BC EHS for more information.