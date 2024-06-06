Crash on Overlanders Bridge slows morning commuter traffic in Kamloops

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the north end of the Overlanders Bridge on Thursday morning.

A crash at the north end of the Overlanders Bridge snarled traffic during the Thursday morning commute.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes.

Southbound traffic was backed up along Fortune Drive and Tranquille Road, while northbound traffic was slowed to the south entrance of the bridge.

Both southbound lanes appeared to be blocked as Kamloops Fire Rescue and paramedics responded to the collision, with southbound traffic getting around the crash using one of the two northbound lanes.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to RCMP and BC EHS for more information.