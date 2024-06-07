City of Kamloops engagement group identifies active transportation priorities

Photo: Castanet

A City of Kamloops manager says an engagement group has made good progress on its work to update the city’s official active transportation plan.

The active transportation engagement group involves members of the public, city staff, and representation from the Kamloops Cycling Coalition, local business improvement associations, and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc.

Purvez Irani, the city’s transportation manager, told council’s liveability and sustainability committee Tuesday the group has held several meetings, and the active transportation plan has “progressed quite a bit.”

“I just wanted to highlight that we've basically circled about 40 priority active transportation projects with the AT engagement group, looking at seven different priorities, criteria, so that list has been created,” Irani said.

“We have looked at updating our entire active transportation network throughout the city so the maps look quite finalized.”

Irani said the goal is to bring the suggested items forward for community feedback at some point in the summer — near the end of July or the beginning of August.

The engagement group was struck last year to help the city update the active transportation component of the city’s 2018 Transportation Master Plan.

Council heard last year completing the update would allow the city to plan, budget for and construct improved infrastructure, and would position the city better when applying for grants.

Coun. Bill Sarai asked if the group was considering connectivity with pathways in Tk’emlups.

He said he’d talked with people who were in town attending a function who wished there was a pathway that loops through the community.

“A lot of them went for a run, a bike, and what their sentiment is — and we've heard it for years — it’s never a loop. It's always one way and then you run back,” Sarai said.

“Have you had any opportunity to talk to our neighbours in Tk’emlups where we could connect other multi-use pathways to actually have a loop to show off our beautiful region in our area?”

Irani said TteS has a representative on the committee, and the goal is to connect active transportation networks on either side of the river.

“Yes, absolutely, the plan is to make that loop as you mentioned,” Irani said.