City of Kamloops introduces new plan to help manage urban wildlife, mitigate conflicts

Photo: Castanet A yellow-bellied marmot at McArthur Island park.

Yellow-bellied marmots, deer, beavers and voles might look cute, but as a Kamloops council committee heard Tuesday, the growing animal populations are causing damage to city parks and infrastructure.

At its June 4 meeting, the liveability and sustainability committee reviewed the city’s new Urban Wildlife Strategy, a document which lays out guidelines for population management and control for six wildlife species.

Allan Michener, City of Kamloops environmental services supervisor, said voles are an emerging concern for the city’s parks team, particularly when it comes to local cemeteries.

“[Voles] do a lot of shallow tunnelling. And when they do the tunnelling, it damages the grass surface amongst the headstones and everything else in our cemeteries. And then all the dirt they kick up ends up getting displaced,” Michener said.

He said busy beavers have damaged trees at McArthur Island Park and along Schubert Drive, and the city has heard about deer, who munch on flowers and other vegetation, becoming more territorial and aggressive. Marmots are also a nuisance, causing damage with their burrowing.

According to a city staff report, issues related to geese, including droppings, damage to grass surfaces and aggressive behaviour, have increased in recent years. The city has focused on scare tactics — including hiring a private contractor who operates a remote-controlled goose chaser — to move the population elsewhere.

“It's a wide variety that we’re seeing — and that's why we've invested what we have to try to come up with this overarching approach,” Michener said. “Historically, it's been a bit of an ad-hoc reaction and response, and now we have an opportunity to be more proactive with everything.”

In 2021, Kamloops council authorized staff to develop the Urban Wildlife Strategy, which focuses on bears, black bears, deer, geese, marmots and voles.

Glen Farrow, the city’s streets and environmental services manager, said the document lays out population management techniques and population control strategies.

Population management includes actions that deter wildlife from being in a certain area, including habitat modification, vegetation changes, public education, and hazing — auditory or visual methods that ward off animals.

Population control includes trapping and relocation, lethal baiting and trapping, and lethal removal.

“Historically most of our focus has been around species management,” Farrow told the committee.

He said when there’s a need for the city to look at population control measures, a qualified wildlife professional would be needed to support and sign off on anything the city is doing.

Michener said before population control is considered, they need to spend time internally to determine the specific tactics staff have been employing to try and manage wildlife populations, and which successes and failures are being observed.

“I’m hoping that we can keep things in the management realm,” he said, noting no one wants to see animals being destroyed.

“We're saying, ‘have you have you exhausted all those tools in your toolbox?’” Farrow added.

“Let's see the data, let’s see how many trees you've wrapped, how many trees have been painted. …We’re kind of that intermediary, second sober thought before we too aggressively move toward the control side.”

The Urban Wildlife Strategy recommends strategically wrapping trees or painting them in a gritty, non-toxic paint and sand mixture to deter beaver activity, making use of fencing and vegetation management to reduce deer-human conflict, and continuing its live trapping and release method for marmot control.

Farrow told the committee that staff is planning to develop a specific standalone wildlife bylaw to bring forward at a future date for consideration, instead of having a series of scattered bylaws which include wildlife-related components. The new bylaw would address feeding wildlife in city parks, and would allow for increased enforcement for unsecured wildlife attractants.

He said most of the wildlife management costs are already absorbed through regular operating budgets, but there may be future budget asks to support particular wildlife management initiatives.