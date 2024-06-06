TRU Faculty Association seeking overruling of visual arts cuts through judicial review

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University faculty members have requested a judicial review of the university's decision to close TRU’s visual arts programs earlier this year, ultimately asking a B.C. Supreme Court judge to overrule the decision.

In a petition to the court, filed on June 4, TRU’s Faculty Association claimed the university has breached the TRU Act and acted beyond its powers by suspending new program enrolment before making the decision to shutter the programs over a three-year period.

TRUFA also claimed when the university’s board of governors let the axe fall and voted to close the programs in January, it did so without receiving advice from senate, thereby breaching the TRU Act as well.

“TRU has chosen not to comment as the matter is before the courts," TRU said in a statement to Castanet.

The university has previously acknowledged steps were followed out of order, but maintained its process was in accordance with its own policy and the TRU Act.

The petition asks for a judge to decide.

Petition claims TRU Act breached

Visual Arts faculty and TRU officials have previously said new intake to the visual arts programs was suspended as of April 2023, when the faculty was first told about possible program closures.

TRUFA's petition to the court argues the board didn’t seek advice from the university's senate before making the decision to suspend new enrolment to all visual arts programs, which it claims breached the TRU Act.

Alternatively, TRUFA claims if the decision had been made by the university’s provost or dean of arts without a resolution from the board of governors, TRU didn’t have the authority to suspend enrolment under the TRU Act or the University Act at all.

“Applications for the Visual Arts programs were suspended for September 2023 by the provost at the request of the dean to align with ongoing strategic discussions regarding the possible future of programming in the Faculty of Arts,” TRU Provost Gillian Balfour said in a statement to Castanet last fall.

“The authority to do so lies with the board, is delegated to administration, and is inherent to the process.”

Did senate provide advice to the board?

In its petition to the court, TRUFA claimed the board must seek advice from senate before making a motion that would shutter a program, citing the TRU Act.

The petition said the board never passed a resolution to seek such advice about the visual arts cuts and never identified which programs were being considered for reduction or elimination in a motion, which TRUFA said breaches the TRU Act.

Last year, TRU senators decided not to provide advice to the board of governors until the board provided a written notice of intent to proceed with the program closures, and a written request for advice on each identified program.

In December, the board put the ball back in senate’s court when it responded by saying it would move ahead with a final decision on the proposed cuts at the end of January, with or without senate’s advice.

Senators ultimately came to a decision to provide the board with a report and several submissions “as advice,” according to the motion that was passed.

Despite the wording of the motion, TRUFA’s petition claimed no "substantive advice" was ever provided to the board.

“The only purported ‘advice’ given by the senate to the board was to provide the board with conflicting submissions from stakeholders, the AAPC and the Faculty of Arts Council, without any comments with respect to the documents or any recommendations or advice with respect to the proposed discontinuance of the VA Programs,” TRUFA’s petition said.

Seeking overruling of visual arts cuts

Through a judicial review, TRUFA is seeking "an order setting aside" the decisions to suspend enrolment and discontinue the four visual arts programs, as well as a declaration that the university breached the TRU Act “and/or acted ultra vires [beyond its powers].”

TRUFA is also seeking “further relief as counsel may advise or that this Court deems just and appropriate.”

Balfour has previously said the university’s administration followed the process as closely as was practical to the "spirit of the policy," and that every step was covered.

During a board of governors meeting in December, TRU President Brett Fairbairn said the steps outlined in the policy are a guideline, and don’t constitute the policy itself.

Following the board's decision to close the programs, TRUFA president Tara Lyster said the decision to discontinue the programs appeared to the faculty association to be a “done deal” from the start and TRUFA would be seeking legal advice.

TRUFA's claims are reliant on affidavits by visual arts faculty member Twyla Exner, and TRU Law professor and former TRU senator Craig Jones, who first raised concerns the university may not be following policy a year ago.

TRU has three weeks to file a response to the petition if it chooses to do so. None of the claims laid out in the petition have been proven in court.