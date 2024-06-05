Man arrested, charged after Mountie was allegedly assaulted in Kamloops' West End

Photo: Contributed

A Kamloops man is facing a rash of charges after a police officer was allegedly assaulted with a weapon in the West End on Tuesday.

A large police presence surrounded a home in the 100-block of Clarke Street shortly after 11 a.m., including the Integrated Crisis Response Team (ICRT), which deals with mental health files.

Kamloops RCMP said police were called to a threats report at an apartment building. They located a suspect who was allegedly in possession of a weapon and attempted to assault a police officer before retreating into his residence.

The officer was uninjured, but out of a safety concern for other officers and bystanders, police called in the Southeast District Emergency Response Team to arrest the man, Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a press release.

“He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody,” Pelley said.

Damon Wade Pierce, 33, is facing charges of assault of a police officer with a weapon, obstruction of a police officer and failing to comply with a release order. He was held for a bail hearing Wednesday and was remanded into custody.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 12.

Anyone who witnessed or has information, including video, that may be related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2024-16967.