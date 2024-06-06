Self-guided TRU technology conference will have no presenters, vendors or agenda

Photo: Castanet

Thompson Rivers University will be hosting a free conference on technology in education with no presenters, vendors or pre-set agenda — instead, participants will be tasked with building the day’s sessions themselves.

Hosted by the university’s School of Education on Saturday, June 8, TRU’s EdCamp conference will see participants collaboratively determine session topics based on their own interest and will facilitate sessions by sharing experiences.

The university said the session board is determined by attendees over morning coffee.

“Instead of a speaker on a stage, discussion circles support conversation,” TRU said in a press release.

“As sessions progress in this ‘unconference’ format, participants can choose with their feet, finding the sessions that fit their needs and interests.”

TRU said anyone with an interest in education and technology is welcome to attend and drive the conversation, including educators, parents, policy makers, industry partners and other community members.

“The broad theme for the day is ways to foster learning within a landscape regularly disrupted by technological leaps and bounds,” TRU said.

The conference will be held on the third floor foyer of TRU’s Arts and Education building from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is required, but attendance is free. TRU said coffee and lunch are provided.