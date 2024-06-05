Utility work will close one lane on Eighth Street in North Kamloops on Thursday

Motorists are being advised of roadwork planned for Thursday in North Kamloops that will require navigating through a construction zone.
Required utility work is being conducted along Eighth Street near Richmond Avenue between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
A short section of the northbound curb lane near 1006 Eighth St. will be closed as a result.
In a press release, the City of Kamloops asked drivers to slow down and obey all signage and traffic control personnel when travelling in the area.
