Utility work will close one lane on Eighth Street in North Kamloops on Thursday

Photo: City of Kamloops A small section of Eighth Street will be closed for the bulk of June 6 for utility work.

Motorists are being advised of roadwork planned for Thursday in North Kamloops that will require navigating through a construction zone.

Required utility work is being conducted along Eighth Street near Richmond Avenue between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A short section of the northbound curb lane near 1006 Eighth St. will be closed as a result.

In a press release, the City of Kamloops asked drivers to slow down and obey all signage and traffic control personnel when travelling in the area.