BC Coroners' report finds drug overdoses the leading cause of death amongst youth, Kamloops stats third in the province

Eight Kamloops youth have died in the last five years from drug overdoses, according to a new report from the province.

The BC Coroners Service report, which was released in late May, stated 126 people younger than 19 years old died of suspected accidental, unregulated drug overdoses in B.C. from 2019 through 2023.

According to the statistics, Kamloops recorded the third highest number of youth who died from overdoses over that five-year span, trailing only the much larger centres of Vancouver (15) and Greater Victoria (14). Four other cities — Surrey, Nanaimo, Abbotsford and Maple Ridge — each had six deaths in that time.

Across Interior Health there were 24 youth overdose deaths, meaning Kamloops recorded a third of those numbers.

According to the report, drug toxicity has been the leading cause of unnatural death among youth during the last five years.

Suicide deaths (109) and motor vehicle accidents (88) were second and third leading causes over the last five years. Thirty five youth deaths were from homicide in the last five years.

The rate of fatal youth overdoses has increased from 0.6 per 100,000 in 2012 to 2.8 per 100,000 in 2023, the report states.

There were 10,005 total illicit drug overdose deaths from 2019 to 2023 in B.C., with youth under 19 years old accounting for 1.3 per cent of deaths.

Of the 126 B.C. youth who died due to toxic drugs, 51 per cent were female. The majority — 60 per cent — were between the ages of 17 and 18.

More than 70 per cent of the fatal overdoses occurred in private residences, and more than half occurred when the person was using drugs alone.

Fentanyl was present in 83 per cent of the 126 deaths, and hydromorphone was detected in 13 per cent.

The report said 67 per cent of the youth who died had a mental health diagnosis or anecdotal evidence of one.

Two thirds of those who died were receiving or had previously received services from the Ministry of Child and Family development.

The statistics include overdoses from drugs like fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, medications not prescribed to the youth, and combinations of those with prescribed medications. Deaths were excluded from the report numbers if they were suspected to be from intentional self harm or due solely to one’s prescribed medication.

The report also noted fatal youth overdose deaths have increased since the opioid crisis started, with the main drivers being the presence of the synthetic opioid fentanyl in the illicit drug market.